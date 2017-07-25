Complete Cost Analysis of Adesto's RM24C512CC BRAM Memory with Cost Analysis and a Selling Price Estimation of the CBRAM Components

DUBLIN, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Adesto RM24C512CC BRAM memory: Complete Cost Analysis" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Internet-of-Things and wearables are the exciting new frontier for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). Consequently, from smartwatches to GPS tracking devices, low power consumption and high speed have become the key challenge for device designers. And the memory component can be key in reducing power consumption. Electrically Erasable Programmable Read-Only Memory (EEPROM) needs a non-negligible current in write mode. Therefore, alternative Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) is needed, like the Conductive-Bridging Random Access Memory (CBRAM®) from Adesto Technologies.

The memory die comes in Narrow Small Outline Integrated Circuit (SOIC) packaging. We have analyzed devices from 32 kbit to 512 kbit @1MHz speed, and found they all have, surprisingly, the same die size. Another interesting thing is the integration of one transistor, one resistor (1T1R), type memory with innovative materials, leading to easy CMOS integration.

This report analyzes the complete component, from the package to the die developed by Adesto Technologies and licensed by Infineon. The report includes a complete analysis of the resistive layer which forms the memory cells. We use cross-sections of the die and removal of the metal layers to understand the technology. We also provide a complete description of the memory cell process to explain the manufacturing.

Finally, the report includes a complete cost analysis and a selling price estimation of the CBRAM components.

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6h4hx9/adesto_rm24c512cc





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716