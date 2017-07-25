sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 25.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 557 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
25.07.2017 | 21:16
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Complete Cost Analysis of Adesto's RM24C512CC BRAM Memory with Cost Analysis and a Selling Price Estimation of the CBRAM Components

DUBLIN, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Adesto RM24C512CC BRAM memory: Complete Cost Analysis" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The Internet-of-Things and wearables are the exciting new frontier for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). Consequently, from smartwatches to GPS tracking devices, low power consumption and high speed have become the key challenge for device designers. And the memory component can be key in reducing power consumption. Electrically Erasable Programmable Read-Only Memory (EEPROM) needs a non-negligible current in write mode. Therefore, alternative Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) is needed, like the Conductive-Bridging Random Access Memory (CBRAM®) from Adesto Technologies.

The memory die comes in Narrow Small Outline Integrated Circuit (SOIC) packaging. We have analyzed devices from 32 kbit to 512 kbit @1MHz speed, and found they all have, surprisingly, the same die size. Another interesting thing is the integration of one transistor, one resistor (1T1R), type memory with innovative materials, leading to easy CMOS integration.

This report analyzes the complete component, from the package to the die developed by Adesto Technologies and licensed by Infineon. The report includes a complete analysis of the resistive layer which forms the memory cells. We use cross-sections of the die and removal of the metal layers to understand the technology. We also provide a complete description of the memory cell process to explain the manufacturing.

Finally, the report includes a complete cost analysis and a selling price estimation of the CBRAM components.

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6h4hx9/adesto_rm24c512cc


Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire