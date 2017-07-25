

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ride-hailing company Lyft Tuesday announced that it is partnering with Taco Bell, the Mexican-restaurant chain owned by Yum Brands, that will allow its riders to make a pit-stop at a nearby Taco Bell outlet and grab tacos while on their way to home.



'Taco Mode is an in-app option for Lyft riders, providing passengers with the ultimate Taco Bell experience - including a free Doritos Locos Taco when you ride-thru Taco Bell on the way to your next destination,' the company said in its blog.



Taco Mode option will be first tested in Orange County, California on July 27 to 30, and August 3 to 6 between the hours of 9 PM and 2 AM. Taco Mode will then expand into additional markets by year's end, with a nationwide rollout in 2018.



'We realized that for every person who has asked their Lyft driver to make a pit-stop at Taco Bell - and we've seen many - there are likely those who weren't sure if this was possible,' said Taco Bell Chief Marketing Officer Marisa Thalberg in a statement.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX