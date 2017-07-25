According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global flexible endoscopes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170725005755/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global flexible endoscopes market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Flexible Endoscopes Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The flexible endoscopes market is expected to grow at a steady rate, as flexible endoscopes are used for both diagnostic as well as therapeutic procedures. There has been a shift from 2D to 3D systems and end-users' preference toward flexible videoscopes will contribute to the market growth in the coming years. Over the past few years, the demand for flexible endoscopes has been increased remarkably, because of the preference of MI surgeries by patients as well as physicians. Also, the favorable government initiatives such as mandatory screening programs for colorectal cancer will also boost the overall GI endoscopy market growth.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio's healthcare and life scienceresearch analysts categorize the global flexible endoscopes market into the following segments by end-user. They are:

Hospitals

Diagnostics labs

ASCs

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Hospitals

The hospitals segment is expected to lead in overall end-users of the flexible endoscopes market, owing to the availability of various endoscopic devices and favorable reimbursement policies. Many hospitals are well equipped with advanced technology endoscopic facilities in developed countries.

According to Barath Palada, a lead orthopedics and medical devices research analyst from Technavio, "The endoscopy unit at hospitals is well equipped with endoscopic devices, trolleys, cabinets, accessories, medication, insufflators, and visualization and documentation systems. Endoscopy is performed in well-equipped hospitals, as it is an MI technique, and it has several advantages over surgeries. Furthermore, collaborations between vendors and hospitals will positively affect the global flexible endoscopes market."

Diagnostic labs

Diagnostic laboratories can be large, medium, or small-sized diagnostic centers based on the volume of analysis or diagnostics performed. Some large-sized diagnostic centers are linked with many hospitals and offer endoscopy services for the diagnosis of any irregularities/disorders in patients. These diagnostic labs accounted for the second major end-user category for flexible endoscopes.

"The number of diagnostic labs has been increasing gradually with the increase in disorders. These diagnostic labs are highly equipped with advanced software to analyze and evaluate patient data. Diagnostic labs for endoscopy procedures are equipped with highly advanced video endoscope systems and 3D endoscope systems to diagnose various chronic disorders. A certified lab technician will perform the endoscopic procedure at these laboratories," adds Barath.

ASCs

ASCs are also known as same day surgery centers or outpatient surgery centers. These are the healthcare facilities, which do not require an overnight hospital stay for surgery. They include outpatient care such as diagnosis, observation, consultation, intervention, treatment, and rehabilitation services.

ASC is one of the fastest growing trends in healthcare, which consists of advanced operating equipment, specialist surgeons, and recovery rooms, without complicated administrative procedures. It is also observed that the risk of hospital-acquired infection in ASCs is less when compared with large hospitals.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Olympus

KARL STORZ

HOYA

FUJIFILM Holdings

Stryker

Browse Related Reports:

Global Platelet Aggregation Devices Market 2017-2021

Global Dental Surgical Equipment Market 2017-2021

Global Analgesic Infusion Pumps Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170725005755/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com