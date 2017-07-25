Anaqua, Inc., the premier provider of Intellectual Property (IP) management and analytics solutions, announced today that it is merging with Lecorpio, a leading developer of end-to-end IP management software. The newly combined company will focus on powering corporations and law firms with the tools to streamline operations, gain insight, and maximize the value of IP assets.

The merged entity will accelerate delivery of the next generation of smart IP platforms to its 1,000 combined customers worldwide, representing some of the most innovative global business and IP professionals. With combined resources, experience, and expertise, the company will leverage technologies such as big data analytics to drive informed IP and business decisions.

"Both Anaqua and Lecorpio are deeply-committed to the same mission of providing best-in-class IP management software solutions," said Bob Romeo, CEO of Anaqua. "With our shared mission, and with histories well-rooted in technology and innovation, we will offer clients an unprecedented ability to drive productivity and align IP to their businesses."

The newly combined company will continue to operate both brand names and support both software platforms while maintaining its existing geographic presence in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. With the merger, Jay Madsen will be stepping down from his current role as Lecorpio CEO and Romeo will lead the combined business.

"This merger represents the integration of the industry's top two IP software companies capitalizing on the growing demand for intelligent IP management solutions," said Madsen. "I know this newly merged IP software powerhouse is poised for success."

This merger is another example of Anaqua's momentum to build upon its existing global offering and brand recognition. Over the last two years, Anaqua has acquired several innovation and patent analytics solution providers including AcclaimIP and IdeaPoint. With its rapid growth, Anaqua has been recognized as a Market Leader by industry leaders, including Hyperion Global Partners, for its IP management solutions for both law firms and corporations.

Marks Baughan Securities LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to Lecorpio in this transaction. Golub Capital provided a Golub Capital One-Loan Debt (GOLD) facility to support the merger. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Anaqua

Anaqua helps corporations and law firms turn intellectual property into competitive advantage. Its software platform combines insight from big data analytics with critical tools, best practice workflows, and services into one efficient, intelligent environment that helps IP practices work more efficiently and make better decisions faster. Many of the best-known brands and most innovative products were conceptualized, evaluated, protected, and monetized through the ANAQUA platform. Founded in 2004 by IP leaders from The Coca-Cola Company, Ford Motor Company, Kimberly-Clark, and British American Tobacco, Anaqua is a privately held company headquartered in Boston (U.S.) and has locations across Europe and Asia. For additional information, please visit http://www.anaqua.com.

About Lecorpio

Lecorpio, a leading IP management and analytics software solutions company, helps innovative companies quickly turn ideas into assets. The company's enterprise-class suite of applications spans the entire IP supply chain, including invention disclosure management, patent and trademark management, e-billing, licensing management and general matters management. The Lecorpio solution includes powerful workflow capabilities that easily configure to a company's business process and includes an IP dashboard with over 160 KPIs.

Primarily marketed to corporate law departments specializing in IP matters, Lecorpio's adaptable IP management software-as-a-service creates one central repository for IP information. Lecorpio's powerful solution simplifies data management processes for attorneys and paralegals through the entire IP lifecycle, from invention disclosure to patent management to billing, monetization, and litigation. Also, Lecorpio helps clients to control costs by automating processes and increasing efficiency.

Lecorpio is used by five of the top 20 most active US patent filers, in addition to other well-known innovators such as Adobe, T-Mobile, Rockwell Automation, NEC, NetApp and Red Hat. Visit www.lecorpio.com for more information.

