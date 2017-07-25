Ride-sharing company Lyft announced last week that it plans to dedicate the focus of a new centre in Palo Alto, California, US, to the development and testing of autonomous cars and associated technologies. Lyft will also use the centre to continue the development of its open self-driving platform.

In a recent article titled Lyft Announces Plans for Autonomous Cars, Open Network, BizVibe explores the implications of Lyft entering the self-driving cars market, and examines how the company will stack up against major competitors including Uber and Google, which now develops self-driving car technology under the company name of Waymo.

BizVibe notes that though Lyft is not entering this market early, it still has potential to attract consumer interests and company investments. Lyft's insistence that its ride-sharing platform will remain hybrid, using both autonomous cars and human drivers, will make it more versatile and popular with consumers, catering to different levels of technological savviness and comfort. This move will also allow Lyft to contrast and compare the performance of their autonomous vehicles to the performance of real drivers, allowing them to make improvements and update technologies so that all aspects of their self-driving car sector are as high-performing as possible.

BizVibe also says that Lyft's new centre will be beneficial for job creation: the centre, dubbed "Level 5" after the term for fully-automated driving, is expected to create hundreds of jobs within the company and in Palo Alto. The centre will be home to several labs and testing spaces, and will allow Lyft's autonomous car engineers to focus exclusively on their projects.

