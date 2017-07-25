sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 25.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 557 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

18,40 Euro		+0,105
+0,57 %
WKN: 623100 ISIN: DE0006231004 Ticker-Symbol: IFX 
Aktie:
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,368
18,476
22:10
18,395
18,46
22:01
25.07.2017 | 21:31
(10 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Complete Cost Analysis of Melexis's MLX75023 ToF Imager with Comparison with Infineon, STMicroelectronics and Texas Instrument ToF Imagers

DUBLIN, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Melexis MLX75023 ToF imager: Complete Cost Analysis" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Today, Time-of-Flight (ToF) systems are among the most innovative technologies offering imaging companies an opportunity to lead the market. Every major player wants to integrate these devices to provide functions such as 3D imaging, proximity sensing, ambient light sensing and gesture recognition. Sony/Softkinetic has been investigating this technology deeply, providing a unique pixel technology to several image sensor manufacturers in three application areas: consumer, automotive and industrial. For automotive applications, Sony/Softkinetic has licensed its technology to Melexis, which has worked on the pixel design to provide a ToF imager for gesture recognition.

The MLX75023 is an automotive 3D ToF Imager already integrated into gesture recognition systems from car makers like BMW. The 3D ToF Imager is packaged using Glass Ball Grid Array technology. The device comprises the die sensor and the glass filter in the same component in thin, 0.7 mm-thick, packaging.

This report analyzes the complete component, from the glass near-infrared band pass filter to the collector, based on the ToF pixel technology licenses developed by Softkinetic and improved by Melexis. The report includes a complete cost analysis and price estimation of the device based on a detailed description of the package, and the ToF imager.

It also features a complete ToF pixel technology comparison with Infineon, STMicroelectronics and Texas Instrument ToF imagers, which are also based on Sony/Softkinetic technology, with details on the companies' choices.

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qv76mp/melexis_mlx75023


Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire