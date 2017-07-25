Global Digital Fitness Market Growth Opportunities to 2022

DUBLIN, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global digital fitness market is expected to reach an estimated $27.4 billion by 2022 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 32.6% from 2017 to 2022.

Trends, opportunities and forecast in this market to 2022 by product (smartwatch, fitness wristband, smart clothing, smart shoe, and other), category (hand wear, head wear, leg wear and others), application (smart wearable fitness device and smart wearable sports devices), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and the Rest of the World (ROW)

The future of the global digital fitness market looks promising with opportunities in smart wearable fitness devices and smart wearable sports devices. The major drivers for the growth of this market are increasing awareness on fitness, rising demand of user-friendly and self-monitoring devices.Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the digital fitnessindustry, include integration and cross-compatibility of personal health data and introduction of cross over products.

Digital fitness companies profiled in this market include Fitbit, Inc., Apple, Inc., Garmin, Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Adidas AG are among the major suppliers of digital fitness market.

On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the smartwatch segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to their versatile features as a wristband.

Within global digital fitness market, smartwatch is expected to remain the largest segment by product type. Multi functionality features, growing health awareness, and rising in disposable income are the major driving factors that spur growth for this segment over the forecast period.

North America is expected to remain the largest region due to an increasing obesity rate and growing awareness on physical fitness with the availability of a more sophisticated digital wearable fitness device.

Digital Fitness Market by Product Type [Volume (Thousand Units) and Value ($ Million) from 2011 to 2022]:



- Smartwatches

- iOS

- Android

- Tizen

- Others

- Fitness wristbands

- Smart clothing

- Smart shoes

- Others



Digital Fitness Market by Category [Value ($ Million) from 2011 to 2022]:



- Hand wear

- Leg wear

- Head wear

- Others



Digital Fitness Market by Application [Value ($ Million) from 2011 to 2022]:



- Smart wearable fitness devices

- Smart wearable sports devices



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2011 to 2022



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region



5. Competitor Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players



Adidas AG

Apple Inc.

Fitbit, Inc.

Garmin, Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

