

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla's Model S has regained Consumer Reports' top-rated ultra-luxury sedan rating after the luxury electric car maker updated its software to include automatic emergency braking at highway speeds.



Tesla Model S received an update that increased the upper limit of the AEB system from 28 mph back to 90 mph.



In April, Consumer Reports had lowered the scores for the newer versions of the Model S and Model X cars as they did not have their AEB system enabled. Although, the hardware was built into cars produced after October 2016, the safety feature was not enabled as part of the 'standard' package.



Consumer Report says that it awards extra points to the overall score to vehicles that provide automatic braking as a standard feature across all trims.



Twenty U.S. automakers, joined a voluntary agreement with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in March 2016 to make AEB standard on every trim level of most light vehicles starting in 2022.



'Automakers should never treat safety as a luxury item,' says William Wallace, a policy analyst for Consumers Union, the policy and mobilization arm of Consumer Reports. 'Proven, life-saving safety features should be in every new car sold, and automakers certainly should not wait until 2022 to make automatic emergency braking standard.'



