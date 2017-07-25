sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 25.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 557 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

289,30 Euro		-3,50
-1,20 %
WKN: A1CX3T ISIN: US88160R1014 Ticker-Symbol: TL0 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
TESLA INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TESLA INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
290,97
292,14
21:59
291,35
291,62
22:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TESLA INC
TESLA INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TESLA INC289,30-1,20 %