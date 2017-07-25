The global gastric band devices marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest report.

In this report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global gastric band devices market for 2017-2021. The market is segmented based on end-user, which includes hospitals and clinics and ASCs and obesity centers.

The global gastric band devices marketis growing at a moderate rate. A decrease in the adoption of gastric band devices in some developed countries such as the US and Canada is observed which has impacted the market growth negatively. On the other hand, government programs related to obesity and funding for bariatric surgery in countries such as Australia, New Zealand, and the UK have boosted the market growth.

Technavio's healthcare and life science research analysts categorize the global gastric band devices market into the following segments by regions:

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Americas: largest gastric band devices market

"The gastric band devices market in the Americas is dominated by the US followed by Canada, Brazil, and Mexico. There are only a few products, which are approved by FDA. With numerous products awaiting FDA approval, the US offers immense growth opportunities for vendors of gastric band devices," says Srinivas Sashidhar, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on orthopedics and medical devices.

The market in the Americas is likely to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period. Countries such as the US and Canada in North America and Brazil in South America have recorded higher sales of gastric band devices owing to the increasing number of specialty hospitals and growing prevalence of obesity in these countries.

Gastric band devices market in EMEA

"The gastric band devices market in the Middle East and Western Europe is growing due to the increasing prevalence of obesity. Obesity and the growing number of other complications associated with it require increased attention. This drives the need for alternative, cost-effective, and less complicated treatment methods such as gastric band devices," adds Srinivas.

The growth of the market in EMEA is primarily driven by Western Europe and the Middle East. Owing to the high procedure cost and gastric band device cost, the market is growing at a moderate pace in this region. Due to the complications associated with gastric band devices, their adoption has declined in Spain.

Gastric band devices market in APAC

The gastric band devices market in APAC has immense opportunities to grow owing to increasing number of skilled professionals and specialty centers, which has increased medical tourism in the region. Australia and New Zealand are the leading countries in this region in which the people are adopting bariatric surgeries. India and Singapore have become hubs for medical tourism to conduct bariatric surgeries; however, adoption of bariatric surgeries is low. Increasing healthcare awareness, improving healthcare facilities, and economic growth are boosting the gastric band devices market in APAC.

The top vendors in the global gastric band devices market highlighted in the report are:

Apollo Endosurgery

COUSIN BIOTECH

