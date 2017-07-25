Wireless Network Optimization Research Report 2017: Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) and Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Outlook, Forecasts, and the Path to 5G Enabled Apps and Services

DUBLIN, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Wireless Network Optimization: Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) and Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Outlook, Forecasts, and the Path to 5G Enabled Apps and Services" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This research evaluates MEC technology, architecture and building clocks, ecosystem, market drivers, applications, solutions, and deployment challenges.

This research also evaluates the current state of the market for content, CDN providers, and solutions. This report evaluates the CDN marketplace, provides forecasting for CDN growth and growth drivers, and a SWOT analysis for major vendors. This report also evaluates the evolution of wireless networks towards 5G including architecture, network strategy, and planning. The report evaluates R&D efforts from major infrastructure providers including the so called fractional versions of 4G such as 4.5G, 4.5G Pro, and 4.9G.

Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) represents cloud-computing capabilities and an IT service environment at the edge of the mobile network. The edge of the network includes base station infrastructure and data centers close to the radio network, which can extract network context from Radio Access Network (RAN) and process in a distributed manner. MEC is poised to make Content Delivery Networks (CDN) up to 40% more efficient for cellular communications service providers. Cost savings will be shared between CSPs and CDN providers with the latter improving margins by up to 25%.



Next generation applications, content, and commerce offerings are driving the need for flexible and cost effective CDN solutions, which core services such as aggregation, management, and distribution of content as well as a variety of value-added functionality. The market need for CDN solutions correlates directly with the explosion of broadband networks, smart mobile phones, and related applications, services and content. In particular, the convergence of cellular networks supported by 4G/LTE broadband wireless, and Cloud-based applications, facilitates the need for more intelligent content solutions. Vendors to continue to optimize LTE capabilities such as improved uplink capacity to support video and wireless communication to cloud-based applications. LTE adoption will continue at a fast pace with many innovations overlapping with 5G operations.



Key Topics Covered:



Mobile Edge Computing (MEC): Market Assessment and Forecasts 2017 - 2021



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction



3 MEC Technology, Platforms, and Architecture



4 MEC Market Drivers and Opportunities



5 MEC Ecosystem



6 MEC Application and Service Strategies



7 MEC Market Forecasts 2017 - 2021



8 Conclusions and Recommendations



Content Delivery Networks (CDN) Analysis of Key Vendors, State of the Market, and Outlook 2017 - 2021



1 Introduction



2 Content Delivery Networks



3 CDN Applications



4 Key Vendor Analysis



5 Revenue Expectations for CDN Providers



6 Threats to CDNs Providers: Google and Amazon



7 Overall Analysis and Top Ten Comparative Analysis



8 CDN Market Outlook and Forecasts



9 Trends and Future Outlook for CDN Marketplace



Roadmap to 5G: Evolution of 4G, 5G Architecture, Network Strategy and Planning



1 Introduction



2 5G Technology: Network Planning, Implementation, and Applications



3 5G Initiatives, R&D, and Field Trials



4 Conclusions and Recommendations



5 Appendix: Supporting Technologies



Companies Mentioned



- Akamai

- Amazon CloudFront

- CDNetworks

- China Cache

- China Netcenter

- CloudFlare

- EdgeCast

- Fastly CDN

- Level 3 Communications Inc.

- MaxCDN



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cmz8zw/wireless_network

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716