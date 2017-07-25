sprite-preloader
25.07.2017
Investor Network Invites You to the Diana Shipping Inc. Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Live on Wednesday, July 26, 2017

ATHENS, GREECE / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2017 / Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss the results of the second quarter 2017, to be held Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

Live Event Information

To participate, connect approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event.

  • Date, Time: July 26, 2017 at 9:00 AM ET
  • Toll Free: 1-877-407-8291
  • International: 1-201-689-8345
  • Live Webcast: http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/15995 or www.dianashippinginc.com

The webcast archive will be available at www.investorcalendar.com or www.dianashippinginc.com.

About Diana Shipping Inc.

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company's vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE