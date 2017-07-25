Investor Network Invites You to the AltiGen Communications, Inc. Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Live on Wednesday, July 26, 2017

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2017 / AltiGen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB: ATGN) will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the results of the third quarter 2017, to be held Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

Live Event Information

To participate, connect approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event.

Date, Time: July 26, 2017 at 5:00 PM ET

Toll Free: 877-407-8031

International: 201-689-8031

Live Webcast: http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/16015 OR www.altigen.com

Replay Information

The replay will be available beginning approximately 2 hours after the completion of the live event, ending at midnight eastern on August 26, 2017.

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay ID#: 16015

Webcast: www.investorcalendar.com or www.altigen.com

About AltiGen Communications, Inc.

AltiGen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB: ATGN), a leading Microsoft Cloud Solutions provider, delivers fully managed Unified Communications services, combining Hosted Skype for Business, Advanced Cloud PBX, and Innovative Cloud Contact Center applications with seamless integration to Office 365. With thousands of customers around the world, AltiGen solutions are designed for high reliability, ease of use, seamless integration to Microsoft infrastructure technologies, and are built on a scalable, open standards platform. AltiGen's worldwide headquarters is in Silicon Valley, California. For more information, call 1-888- ALTIGEN or visit the web site at www.altigen.com.

