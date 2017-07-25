According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global grass trimmer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170725005851/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global grass trimmer market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Grass Trimmer Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The global grass trimmer market is showing a positive trend, influenced by growth in urbanization, increase in commercial construction activities, and rise in demand for landscaping services, which is on the rise globally. The rise in commercial properties and greater emphasis on providing aesthetic appeal to properties are driving the sales of grass trimmers. They are also used residentially due to the rising interest in do-it-yourself (DIY) activities and landscaping services.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio's consumer and retailresearch analysts categorize the global grass trimmer market into the following segments by product. They are:

Gas-based grass trimmer

Electric grass trimmer

Cordless grass trimmer

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

The top three product segments of the global grass trimmer market are discussed below:

Gas-based grass trimmer

Gas-based grass trimmers come in petrol variants and are considered to be the most powerful compared with electric and cordless (battery-operated) grass trimmers. However, these trimmers tend to be noisier, heavier, and cumbersome to use. They also require more maintenance than other grass trimmers. The gas-based grass trimmers also come in various sizes, power, and prices.

According to Poonam Saini, a lead retail goods and services research analyst from Technavio, "The latest gas-based grass trimmers come with a centrifugal clutch. A centrifugal clutch is a safety feature that allows the equipment to be in idle mode, wherein the line would not be spinning, allowing the user to stop and start the equipment as and when required."

Electric grass trimmer

Electric grass trimmers are the most commonly and widely used grass trimmers as they are simple to use and do not require constant charging like battery-operated grass trimmers. Electric grass trimmers are built for maneuverability as they are designed for trimming long grass, nettles, and weeds. However, the mobility of the user is slightly compromised due to the presence of the cord.

"Electric grass trimmers come in two variants: top mounted motor and the down mounted motor. Top mounted motors are better balanced and easier to use compared with its counterpart. Electric grass trimmers also come in automatic feed and bump feed types. Automatic feed grass trimmers have an advanced mechanism that works by sending out more line strings when the line gets shorter, which helps the user finish the work faster," adds Poonam.

Cordless grass trimmer

Cordless (battery-operated) grass trimmers have various innovative features like cord-free mobility without fueling, zero-fume emission, and pull start. These grass trimmers are powered by hi-tech lithium-ion batteries that help ensure effective cutting, even in tricky areas and patches in the garden.

Cordless grass trimmers are heavy and not quite equipped for heavy duty trimming. Manufacturers have addressed these problems and are coming out with lighter and more efficient cordless grass trimmers that can be used for heavy duty purposes for a long period.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Husqvarna

Robert Bosch

STIHL

The Toro Company

MTD

Browse Related Reports:

Private-label Food and Beverages Market in Europe 2017-2021

Global Pulp Market 2017-2021

Smart Home Speaker Market in US 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170725005851/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com