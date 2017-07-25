

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $66.73 million, or $2.32 per share. This was up from $25.60 million, or $0.87 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.18 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 17.0% to $1.17 billion. This was up from $1.00 billion last year.



Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $66.73 Mln. vs. $25.60 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 160.7% -EPS (Q2): $2.32 vs. $0.87 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 166.7% -Analysts Estimate: $2.18 -Revenue (Q2): $1.17 Bln vs. $1.00 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 17.0%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX