VTTI Energy Partners Announces Second Quarter 2017 Distribution and Financial Results Release Date

LONDON, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --VTTI Energy Partners LP (NYSE: VTTI) today announced that the board of directors of its general partner has declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.3360 per common unit for the second quarter of 2017. This corresponds to an annualized distribution of $1.3440 per unit. The cash distribution will be paid on August 11, 2017 to unitholders of record as of the close of business on August 7, 2017.

VTTI Energy Partners LP

VTTI also announced that it expects to release its financial results for the second quarter 2017 before opening of the market on Tuesday, August 8, 2017. VTTI additionally plans to host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results that morning at 09:00 am EDT (2:00 pm BST).

Participants may listen to the conference call by dialing:

US toll free: +1-888-349-0104
UK toll free: 0-800-279-9489
International dial in: +1-412-902-0130

The event may also be accessed via audio webcast at:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1124/22100

Beginning one hour after the call, an archived recording of the webcast will be available on VTTI's Investor Relations webpage at: http://www.vttienergypartners.com/events-presentations.php. This archived recording will be available for 30 days.

About VTTI Energy Partners LP
VTTI Energy Partners LP is a fee-based, growth-oriented limited partnership, formed to own, operate, develop and acquire refined petroleum product and crude oil terminaling, and related energy infrastructure assets on a global scale. The Partnership's assets include interests in a broad-based portfolio of six terminals that are strategically located in key energy hubs throughout the world with a combined total storage capacity of 36 million barrels. The Partnership's common units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "VTTI."

Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes statements that may constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in VTTI's registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which is available via the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. VTTI undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contacts

VTTI Energy Partners LP
Robert Abbott, Chief Financial Officer
+44 20 3772 0110

Hill + Knowlton Strategies New York
Joel Moore
+1 212 885 0468

Hill + Knowlton Strategies Amsterdam
Tanno Massar
+31 20 4044707

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/155895/vtti_energy_partners_logo.jpg


