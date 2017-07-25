

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) reported a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $441 million, or $2.80 per share. This was higher than $379 million, or $2.33 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.62 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.2% to $2.99 billion. This was up from $2.87 billion last year.



Ameriprise Financial Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $441 Mln. vs. $379 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.4% -EPS (Q2): $2.80 vs. $2.33 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.2% -Analysts Estimate: $2.62 -Revenue (Q2): $2.99 Bln vs. $2.87 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.2%



