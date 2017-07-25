

LAS VEGAS (dpa-AFX) - Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) reported a profit for its second quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $120.89 million, or $1.18 per share. This was up from $108.67 million, or $1.07 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 44.3% to $1.53 billion. This was up from $1.06 billion last year.



Wynn Resorts Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $120.89 Mln. vs. $108.67 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.2% -EPS (Q2): $1.18 vs. $1.07 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.3% -Analysts Estimate: $1.14 -Revenue (Q2): $1.53 Bln vs. $1.06 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 44.3%



