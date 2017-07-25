

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Juniper Networks (JNPR) reported a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $220.5 million, or $0.57 per share. This was higher than $178.0 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.4% to $1.31 billion. This was up from $1.22 billion last year.



Juniper Networks earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $220.5 Mln. vs. $178.0 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 23.9% -EPS (Q2): $0.57 vs. $0.46 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 23.9% -Revenue (Q2): $1.31 Bln vs. $1.22 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.4%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.58 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.320 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX