Global Non-phthalate Plasticizer Market - Industry Forecast to 2025 - Analysis By Application, Type & Geography

The Global Non-phthalate Plasticizer Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 5.9% over the next decade to reach approximately $8.52 billion by 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing construction and electronics industry in developing nations and emergence of bio-based plasticizers.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Current Trends:

Increasing Construction and Electronics Industry in Developing Nations

Emergence of Bio-Based Plasticizers



Recent Technological Developments in Non-phthalate Plasticizer

Companies Mentioned



UPC Technology Corporation

Oxea Corporation

NAN YA Plastics Corporation

LG Chem Ltd

KLJ Group

KAO Corporation

Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

Jiangsu Zhengdan Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Exxonmobil Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

Emerald Performance Materials, LLC

Eastman Corporation

DIC Corporation

BASF SE

Aekyung Petrochemical Co Ltd



