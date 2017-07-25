

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zions Bancorp (ZION) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $154 million, or $0.73 per share. This was higher than $91 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Zions Bancorp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $154 Mln. vs. $91 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 69.2% -EPS (Q2): $0.73 vs. $0.44 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 65.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.62



