

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Trinity Industries (TRN) revealed earnings for second quarter that dropped from last year.



The company said its profit dropped to $51.1 million, or $0.33 per share. This was lower than $94.6 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 23.6% to $905.5 million. This was down from $1184.9 million last year.



Trinity Industries earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $51.1 Mln. vs. $94.6 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -46.0% -EPS (Q2): $0.33 vs. $0.62 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -46.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.29 -Revenue (Q2): $905.5 Mln vs. $1184.9 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -23.6%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.10 and $1.30



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX