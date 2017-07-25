Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2017) - Nebo Capital Corp. (TSXV: NBO.H) (the "Corporation") is pleased to report it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of 8,400,000 million common shares of the Corporation at a price of $0.09 per share for total gross proceeds of $756,000 (the "Offering"). The proceeds from the Offering will be used for general working capital, and to pay for expenses related to identification, evaluation and completion of a qualifying transaction.

The common shares issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a 4-month hold period expiring on November 26, 2017. The Offering is also subject to the receipt of applicable final regulatory approvals.

The Corporation is a Capital Pool Company ("CPC") within the meaning of the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and trades on the NEX board. Nebo has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. The Company is currently engaged in identifying and evaluating businesses and assets with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction under the TSXV CPC policies.

For further information please contact:

Nebo Capital Corp.

Neil Halldorson

President, Chief Executive Officer,

Chief Financial Officer

(604) 689-1428

or

Sandra Lee

(604) 488-5427

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.