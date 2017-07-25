

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Equity Residential (EQR) announced a profit for its second quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $293.81 million, or $0.77 per share. This was up from $290.36 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $612.48 million. This was up from $595.15 million last year.



Equity Residential earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $293.81 Mln. vs. $290.36 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 1.2% -EPS (Q2): $0.77 vs. $0.76 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 1.3% -Revenue (Q2): $612.48 Mln vs. $595.15 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.9%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.08 - $3.14



