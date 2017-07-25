

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) announced, for 2017, management targets: comparable restaurant sales increases in the high single digits; and 195 - 210 new restaurant openings.



Net income for the second quarter of 2017 increased 161% to $66.7 million, or $2.32 per share, compared to net income of $25.6 million, or $0.87 per share, in the second quarter of 2016. Revenue for the quarter was $1.17 billion, up 17.1% from the second quarter of 2016. The company said the increase in revenue was driven by new restaurant openings and an 8.1% increase in comparable restaurant sales.



The company said its second-quarter comparable restaurant sales improved primarily due to an increase in customer visits, along with an increase in average check as a result of a reduction in promotional activity. The company opened 50 new restaurants during the quarter, and closed two restaurants, bringing the total restaurant count to 2,339.



