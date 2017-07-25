

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - USANA Health Sciences (USNA) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year.



The company said its earnings totaled $23.26 million, or $0.93 per share. This was lower than $25.76 million, or $1.03 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.15 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 0.6% to $257.06 million. This was down from $258.51 million last year.



USANA Health Sciences earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $23.26 Mln. vs. $25.76 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -9.7% -EPS (Q2): $0.93 vs. $1.03 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -9.7% -Analysts Estimate: $1.15 -Revenue (Q2): $257.06 Mln vs. $258.51 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -0.6%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.50 - $3.70 Full year revenue guidance: $1.015 - $1.030 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX