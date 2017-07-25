Global Cardiovascular Device Market 2017-2012 - Analysis, Trends & Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Growth Opportunities in the Global Cardiovascular Device Market" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global cardiovascular device market is expected to reach an estimated $69.3 billion by 2022, and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2017 to 2022.

The major drivers for market growth are growing demand for minimally invasive surgery, increasing healthcare expenditure, and growing geriatric population.

Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the cardiovascular device industry include increasing demand of portable heart monitoring devices, rising adoption of transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) procedure, and increasing use of bioresorbable stents.

North America is expected to remain the largest market during the forecast period mainly due to presence of a large size target patient pool coupled with high adoption rate for advanced treatments in this region.

Cardiovascular device companies profiled in this market include Medtronic Public Limited Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, and Johnson & Johnson are among the major suppliers of cardiovascular devices.



Cardiovascular Device Market by Type [Value ($ Million) from 2011 to 2022]:



- Cardiac Rhythm Management

- Interventional Cardiac Devices

- Peripheral Vascular Devices

- Cardiac Assist Devices

- Structural Heart Devices

- Cardiovascular Surgery

- Electrophysiology

- Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices



Cardiovascular Device Market by Device [Value ($ Million) from 2011 to 2022]:



- Pacemaker

- Defibrillator

- Stent

- Cardiac Catheter

- Guidewire

- Heart Valve

- ECG

- Event Monitor

- Others



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2011 to 2022



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region



5. Competitor Analysis



6. Cost Structure Analysis



7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis



8. Company Profiles of Leading Players



- Abbott Laboratories

- Boston Scientific Corporation

- C. R. Bard, Inc.

- Cardinal Health Inc.

- Cook Medical Inc.

- Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

- Johnson & Johnson

- Medtronic Public Limited Company

- St. Jude Medical Inc.

- Terumo Corporation



