

SUMMIT (dpa-AFX) - Celgene Corp. (CELG) announced it has reached a civil settlement with Relator Brown, the Department of Justice, 28 States, the District of Columbia, and the City of Chicago to resolve the False Claims Act litigation. The litigation related primarily to allegations that Celgene promoted Thalomid (thalidomide) for off-label uses before its 2006 FDA approval for newly diagnosed multiple myeloma. Under the settlement, Celgene will pay a total of $280 million to the United States, 28 States, the District of Columbia, and the City of Chicago to resolve the litigation.



Celgene noted that the compay is not required to enter into a Corporate Integrity Agreement as part of the settlement. The final settlement includes the resolution of all allegations the Relator made with respect to Thalomid and Revlimid.



