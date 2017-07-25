

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) announced earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $1.06 billion, or $1.03 per share. This was up from $0.82 billion, or $0.79 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 12.8% to $3.69 billion. This was up from $3.27 billion last year.



Texas Instruments Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.06 Bln. vs. $0.82 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 29.3% -EPS (Q2): $1.03 vs. $0.79 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 30.4% -Revenue (Q2): $3.69 Bln vs. $3.27 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 12.8%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.04 and $1.18 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.74 - $4.06 Bln



