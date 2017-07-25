According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global K-12 arts and crafts material market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 2% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global K-12 Arts and Crafts Material Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Due to the recent emphasis on the importance of art education, many countries have included an art dimension in their national curricula. The term arts education has had various meanings throughout the years, and generally, includes music, dance, drama, and visual art. Out of the various forms of art education, the visual arts is the most emphasized discipline in education.

Technavio's analysts categorize the global K-12 arts and crafts material market into four major segments by school level. They are:

Middle school

Primary school

Pre-primary school

The top three segments based on school level for the global K-12 arts and crafts material market are discussed below:

Global K-12 arts and crafts material market in middle schools

At middle school, it is important that the children are socially and emotionally developed. Also, at this stage, assisted and instructor-led arts and crafts session in K-12 schools are often excluded from the curriculum, and students continue with art-based learning based on their individual interest level.

According to Jhansi Mary, a lead school and college essentials research analyst from Technavio, "Middle school students are still primarily concrete thinkers. Students of this age are more interested in precision and accuracy in their work, i.e. realism when drawing. At this stage, educators try to stimulate intellectual curiosity to develop students' critical thinking ability."

Global K-12 arts and crafts material market in pre-primary schools

Students in this segment learn through active exploration that involves a lot of physical activity. Children at this age are more attracted to paper-based activities, such as drawing, painting, and other art-making activities. The motor skills of the students are limited in this age group. In early childhood, arts experiences serve as their primary means of communication.

"In the pre-primary school level, the teachers focus more on the drawing skills and other crafts related activities that deal with the construction of tangible goods. Most of these activities are held in groups. The major factors that contribute to the growth of the K-12 arts and crafts market in pre-primary schools are the increasing demand for paper-based products and the government regulations corresponding to the selection and use of materials," says Jhansi.

Global K-12 arts and crafts material market in primary schools

Primary students may use a broader range of visual art tools, including finer pencils and paintbrushes that make use of their fully developing motor coordination skills. At this level, the students seek to refine their skills as they are exposed to sophisticated and complex art assignments.

The assignments provided to the students become more structured that in turn enable the students to increase their intellectual curiosity by trying to understand the complex environment around them. The constructional approach of learning and creating crafts products is heavily emphasized in this sector.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Itsy Bitsy

Michaels Stores

Ningbo Rainma Stationery

School Specialty

TTS Group

