OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 07/25/17 -- Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. ("Tetra" or the "Company") (CSE: TBP)(CSE: TBP.CN)(CNSX: TBP)(OTCQB: TBPMF), announces that it has made a grant of stock options under its stock option plan to the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer, Bernard Fortier to acquire a total of 400,000 common shares of the Company. All of the options are exercisable at a price of $0.80 per share. All of the options will vest immediately of the date of grant. The options have a term of 4 years and are subject in all respects to the terms of Tetra's stock option plan.

About Tetra Bio-Pharma:

Tetra Bio-Pharma is a multi subsidiary publicly traded company (CSE: TBP) (OTCQB: TBPMF) engaged in the development of Bio Pharmaceuticals and Natural Health Products containing Cannabis and other medicinal plant based elements.

Tetra Bio-Pharma is focused on combining the traditional methods of medicinal cannabis use with the supporting scientific validation and safety data required for inclusion into the existing bio pharma industry by regulators physicians and insurance companies. More information is available about the company at: www.tetrabiopharma.com.

