

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen (AMGN) announced, on a non-GAAP basis, the company projects 2017 EPS in the range of $12.15 to $12.65. Previously, the company expected non-GAAP EPS in the range of $12.00 to $12.60. Amgen projects 2017 total revenues in the range of $22.5 billion to $23.0 billion. Previously, the company expected total revenues in the range of $22.3 billion to $23.1 billion.



For second-quarter, Amgen reported that its non-GAAP EPS increased 15 percent to $3.27 driven by higher operating margins. Total revenues increased 2 percent versus the second quarter of 2016 to $5.8 billion. Product sales grew 2 percent driven by Prolia (denosumab), Repatha (evolocumab) and KYPROLIS (carfilzomib).



