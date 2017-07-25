Global Wound Closure and Advanced Wound Care Market 2017-2023 - Acquisitions to Open an Array of Opportunities for the $25 Billion Market to Flourish

DUBLIN, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Wound Closure and Advanced Wound Care Global Market - Forecast to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The wound closure and advanced wound care market is expected to grow steadily at a mid single digit CAGR from 2016 to 2023 to reach $25,268.9 million by 2023.

The factors driving the growth of this market are increase in aging population and prevalence of lifestyle diseases, increase in surgical procedural volume, increase in prevalence of chronic wounds and government initiatives are some of the factors driving the wound closure and advanced wound care market.

Wound closure and advanced wound care devices are used for the closure of the wound by pulling the cut edges of the tissues together or by directly acting on the wounds for better healing. Devices such as sutures, strips, sealants and adhesives, clips, staples, energy based devices, haemostats and skin grafts are used to minimize the trauma and infection leading to a better and a scar-free healing. The wound closure and advanced wound care global market is segmented based on the products, applications, end-users and geography. Products are divided into primary and secondary wound closure products.

Primary wound closure devices include surgical sutures, wound closure strips, staples, ligating clips, haemostat, adhesives and sealants. Surgical suture market is segmented into suture and automated suturing device. Suture market is further divided based on types, filaments, and material type. Sealants are divided into natural and synthetic sealant. Natural sealants are collagen, fibrin and albumin. Synthetic sealants are divided into cyanoacrylate, polymer and others. Haemostats are divided into flowable haemostats, fibrin sealants, mechanical haemostats and active haemostats.

Demand for biologics, emergence of technically advanced products and acquisition to open an array of opportunities for market to flourish are some of the opportunities for wound closure and advanced wound care market. However, lack of trained professional in handling the sophisticated advanced wound care techniques, expensive sealants and glues impeding effective penetration in low and middle income countries are some of the factors hampering the market growth. The threats for the wound closure and advanced wound care market include unfavourable reimbursement policies in developing nations and stringent regulatory bodies guiding the wound closure and advanced wound care manufacturers.

The wound closure and advanced wound care global market is a highly competitive market and all the existing players in this market are involved in developing new and advanced products to maintain their market shares.



Some of the key players of the wound closure and advanced wound care market are:



- 3M healthcare (U.S)

- Acelity Ltd. (U.S.)

- B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

- Baxter International (U.S.)

- C.R.Bard (U.S.)

- Cardinal Health (U.S.)

- Coloplast (Denmark)

- Integra life science (U.S.)

- Johnson and Johnson (U.S)

- Medtronic (Ireland)

- Smith & Nephew (U.K.)



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction



3 Market Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 Factors Influencing Market

3.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities

3.3.1.1 Increase in Aging Population and Prevalence of Lifestyle Diseases

3.3.1.2 Increase in Surgical Procedural Volume

3.3.1.3 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Wounds

3.3.1.4 Government Initiatives to Enhance Reach of Healthcare Facilities

3.3.1.5 Emergence of Technically Advanced Products

3.3.1.6 Demand for Biologics

3.3.1.7 Acquisitions to Open an Array of Opportunities for the Market to Flourish

3.3.2 Restraints and Threats

3.3.2.1 Lack of Trained Professionals in Handling the Sophisticated Advanced Wound Closure Techniques

3.3.2.2 Expensive Sealants and Glues Impeding Effective Penetration in Low and Middle Income Countries

3.3.2.3 Unfavourable Reimbursement Policies in Developing Nations

3.3.2.4 Stringent Regulatory Bodies Guiding the Wound Closure and Advanced Wound Care Manufacturers

3.4 Regulatory Affairs

3.4.1 U.S.

3.4.2 Europe

3.4.3 India

3.4.4 China

3.4.5 Japan

3.5 Reimbursement Scenario

3.5.1 Reimbursement Table

3.5.1.1 Mastopexy and Mammaplasty

3.5.1.2 Excision Breast Lesion, Lumpectomy and Mastectomy

3.5.1.3 Breast Reconstructive Procedures

3.5.1.4 CABG

3.5.1.5 Heart Valve Replacement and Repair

3.5.1.6 Hip and Knee Replacement

3.5.1.7 Abdominoplasty

3.5.1.8 Sternum Closure

3.5.1.9 Robotic Assistance

3.6 Technological Advancements & Ongoing Clinical Trials

3.6.1 Nanotechnology Wound Closure

3.6.2 Skin Substitutes

3.6.3 Gene Therapy

3.6.4 Low Level Laser Therapy

3.6.5 Growth Factors

3.6.6 Topclosure 3S System

3.6.7 3D Printed Skin for Burn Wounds

3.6.8 Recell

3.6.9 Single Hand Suturing Technology

3.6.10 Biochips for Wound Healing

3.6.11 Ongoing Clinical Trials

3.7 Biomaterials

3.8 Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

3.8.2 Threat of Substitutes

3.8.3 Rivalry Among Existing Competitors

3.8.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.8.5 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.9 Supply Chain Analysis

3.10 Market Share Analysis by Major Players



4 Wound Closure and Advanced Wound Care Global Market, by Products

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Primary Wound Closure & Advanced Wound Care

4.2.1 Surgical Sutures

4.2.1.1 Sutures

4.2.1.1.1 Sutures, by Type

4.2.1.1.1.1 Absorbable Suture

4.2.1.1.1.2 Non-Absorbable Suture

4.2.1.1.2 Suture, by Material Type

4.2.1.1.2.1 Natural Sutures

4.2.1.1.2.2 Synthetic Sutures

4.2.1.2 Automated Suturing Devices

4.2.2 Wound Closure Strips

4.2.3 Staples

4.2.4 Ligating Clips

4.2.5 Adhesives and Sealants

4.2.5.1 Adhesives

4.2.5.2 Sealants

4.2.5.2.1 Natural Sealants

4.2.5.2.1.1 Collagen Based Sealants

4.2.5.2.1.2 Fibrin Sealants

4.2.5.2.1.3 Albumin Based Sealants

4.2.5.2.2 Synthetic Sealants

4.2.5.2.2.1 Cyanoacrylate Sealants

4.2.5.2.2.2 Polymer Based Sealants

4.2.5.2.2.3 Other Sealants

4.2.6 Haemostats

4.2.6.1 Flowable Haemostats

4.2.6.2 Fibrin Haemostats

4.2.6.3 Mechanical Haemostats

4.2.6.4 Active Haemostats

4.3 Secondary Wound Closure & Advanced Wound Care

4.3.1 Biologics

4.3.1.1 Skin Grafts

4.3.1.2 Growth Factors

4.3.2 Therapy Based Devices

4.3.2.1 Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Device

4.3.2.2 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices

4.3.2.3 Pressure Relief Devices

4.3.3 Energy Based Devices

4.3.4 Moist Wound Therapy



5 Wound Closure and Advanced Wound Care Global Market, by Applications

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Burns

5.3 Ulcers

5.3.1 Pressure Ulcers

5.3.2 Venous Leg Ulcers

5.3.3 Diabetic Foot Ulcers

5.3.4 Arterial Ulcers

5.4 Surgical Wounds

5.4.1 General Surgery

5.4.2 Urology Surgery

5.4.3 Orthopaedic Surgery

5.4.4 Obstetrics and Gynaecology Surgery

5.4.5 Plastics, Cosmetic and Reconstruction Surgery

5.4.6 Oncology

5.4.7 Cardiovascular Surgery

5.4.8 Neuro and Spine Surgery

5.4.9 ENT Surgery

5.5 Trauma Lacerations

5.6 Radionecrosis



6 Wound Closure and Advanced Wound Care Global Market, by End-Users

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hospitals

6.3 Community Health Services

6.4 Home Health Care



7 Wound Closure and Advanced Wound Care Market, by Geography



8 Company Developments

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Product Launches as a Major Growth Strategy of Wound Closure & Advanced Wound Care Marketplayers

8.2 New Product Launch

8.3 Agreements Parterner Ships, Collaborations & Joint Ventures

8.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

8.5 Approval

8.6 Other Developments



9 Company Profile



Companies Mentioned



- 3M

- Acelity Ltd

- Ackermann Instrumente Gmbh

- AD Surgical

- Adhesive Research, Inc.

- Adhezion Biomedical

- Advanced Biohealing

- Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc

- Aedicell, Inc.

- Aerobella Medical, Llc

- Alliqua Biomedical

- Angelini Pharma, Inc.

- Anodyhe Therapy Llc

- Apollo Endosurgery

- Applied Medical Resources Corporation

- Arjohunheigh

- Assut Medical Sarl

- Atmos Medizin Technik

- Atromat

- B. Braun Melsungen

- Baxter International

- Beiersdorf

- Bioelectronics

- Bristol-Myers Squibb

- Bsn Medical

- C.R. Bard

- Cardinal Health, Inc

- Chemence

- Clinisut

- Cohera Medicals

- Cohesion Technologies

- Coloplast

- Conmed

- Convatec

- Cordis Corporation

- CP Medical

- Cryolife Inc

- DE Royal

- Demetech

- Dentsply Limited

- Derma Sciences

- Diapulse Corporation of America

- Dogsan

- Dolphin Sutures

- Dukal Corporation

- Dynasil Corporation of America

- Dynek

- Endo Evolution

- ETC Biomedical System

- Fine Surgical

- Flink Engineering Pty Ltd

- Futura Surgicare Pvt Ltd

- Gelita Medical

- Gem Italy

- Getinge Group (Maquet)

- Glustitch Inc

- Grena Ltd

- Gulf Coast Hyperbaric, Inc.

- Haemacure Corporation

- Halyard Health

- Healthpoint Biotherapeutics Ltd

- Hla Lifecare Ltd

- Hollister

- Holycon

- Hyperbranch Medical Technology

- IHC Hytech B.V.

- Incisive Surgical, Inc.

- Integra Lifesciences

- Internacional Farmacéutica

- Interpore Cross International, Inc.

- Invacare Corporation

- Johnson & Johnson

- Katecho Inc

- Kerecis

- Kono Seisakusho

- Laser Needle

- Lifebond

- Lifenet Health, Inc.

- Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. Kg

- LSI Solutions

- Mani, Inc

- Medichoice

- Medline Industries

- Medtronic Inc

- Meyer-Haake

- Molynlycke Healthcare

- Nuo Therapeutics

- Ocular Therapeutics

- Organogenesis

- Orthovita Inc

- Oxyheal Health Group

- Paul Hartmann

- Peters Surgical

- Prospera Technologies Llc

- Protein Polymer Technologies, Inc.

- Purple Surgicals

- Qingdao Kingston Medical Devices Co.

- Riverpoint Medical

- Samyang Biopharmaceuticals

- Sealantis

- Sechrist Industries, Inc.

- Shanghai Tianqing

- Shanxian Huayu Suture Materials Co., Ltd.

- SMB Corporation of India

- SMI Sutures

- Smith & Nephew

- Soring GmbH

- Sos Medical Group

- Southington Tool & Manufacturing Corp

- Spiracur, Inc.

- Stratatech Corporation

- Stryker Corporation

- Surgical Specialties Corporation

- Surgiform Technology Ltd

- Suture

- Sweden & Martina Spa

- Taiwan Surgicals

- Tanaxiz Medical

- Techno-Gaz

- Tei Biosciences Inc

- Teknimed Corporation

- Teleflex Medical

- The Medicine Company

- Thermo Genesis Corp

- Thor Laser

- Tissueseal

- UNIK Surgical Sutures MFG

- United Medical

- Urgo Medical

- Vesocclude Medical Llc

- Vigilenz

- Vingmed

- Viromed Co., Ltd

- Vivostat A/S

- Vomaris Wound Care

- W.L. Gore & Associates

- Welfare Medicles

- Wound Care Technologies

- Wuttan VSO Medical Science & Technology Co

- Wuxi Biot Biology Technology Co., Ltd

- Yafho Wound Care

- Zhejiang Aoki Medical Dressing Co. Ltd

- Zimmer Holdings

- Zymogenetics Inc



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zbjbz7/wound_closure_and





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716