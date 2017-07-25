sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 25.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 557 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

22,857 Euro		+0,10
+0,44 %
WKN: A143D6 ISIN: US8522341036 Ticker-Symbol: SQ3 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SQUARE INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SQUARE INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,894
23,241
22:31
22,84
23,30
22:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SQUARE INC
SQUARE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SQUARE INC22,857+0,44 %
VICTORY SQUARE TECHNOLOGIES INC0,468-3,90 %