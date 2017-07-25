

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen Inc. (AMGN) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $2.41 billion, or $3.27 per share. This was up from $2.15 billion, or $2.84 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.11 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.1% to $5.81 billion. This was up from $5.69 billion last year.



Amgen Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $2.41 Bln. vs. $2.15 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.1% -EPS (Q2): $3.27 vs. $2.84 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.1% -Analysts Estimate: $3.11 -Revenue (Q2): $5.81 Bln vs. $5.69 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.1%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $12.15 - $12.65 Full year revenue guidance: $22.5-$23.0 Bln



