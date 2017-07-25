

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) announced, for the full year of 2017, the company anticipates earnings per common share of between $1.10 and $1.30 compared to its previous guidance of between $1.00 and $1.25 per share.



Second-quarter earnings per common share was $0.33 compared to $0.62 per share in 2016. Revenues for the second quarter of 2017 totaled $905.5 million compared to revenues of $1.2 billion for the same quarter of 2016.



Timothy Wallace, Trinity's CEO stated: 'Our markets remain highly competitive as supply and demand imbalances continue to impact many of our end markets. Generally speaking, when industry-order levels reach low points we begin to see strategic purchases occurring in our businesses. During the second quarter, this occurred in our railcar manufacturing business.'



