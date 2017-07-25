

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IDEX Corp. (IEX) announced the company raised full year 2017 adjusted EPS guidance to $4.18 to $4.23, with third quarter EPS of $1.04 to $1.06. The company also increased 2017 organic revenue growth expectations to approximately 5 percent, with 6 percent growth expected in the third quarter.



Second-quarter EPS was $1.08, up 9 cents, or 9 percent. Orders were up 11 percent overall and 9 percent organically. Sales were up 4 percent overall and 3 percent organically.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX