Global Rocket and Missile Market to Reach $3.45 Billion by 2025 - Rapid Expansion of Hybrid Fuel Powered Missiles

The "Global Rocket and Missile Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Rocket and Missile Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 10.5% over the next decade to reach approximately $3.45 billion by 2025. Some of the prominent trends in the market include, rapid expansion of hybrid fuel powered missiles, transportation of short range missiles by various countries, recent technological developments of rocket and missile and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.

Based on propulsion type, the market is categorized into scramjet, ramjet, liquid propulsion, hybrid propulsion, and solid propulsion. Based on type, the market is categorized into rocket, missile. Rocket segment is further sub segmented into air-launched rocket and artillery rocket. Missile segment is further sub segmented into ballistic missile and cruise missile range. Depending on the launch modes, the market is segmented by subsea-to-surface, air-to-air, surface-to-surface, air-to-surface and surface-to-air.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Rapid expansion of hybrid fuel powered missiles



Transportation of short range missiles by various countries



Recent technological developments of rocket and missile

BAE Systems

Boeing Company

Brahmos Aerospace

Denel Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Lockheed Martin

MBDA Holdings SAS

Mesko S.A.

Nammo AS

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

Roketsan A.S.

Saab AB

Thales Group

The Raytheon Company



4 Rocket and Missile Market, By Propulsion



5 Rocket and Missile Market, By Type



7 Rocket and Missile Market, By Geography



8 Key Player Activities



9 Leading Companies



