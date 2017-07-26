Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Wins 2017 Communications Solutions Products of the Year Award

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2017 / Crexendo, Inc. (OTCQX: CXDO), a CLEC cloud services company that provides award winning cloud telecommunications services, broadband internet services and other cloud business services, today announced that its Crexendo® Call Center Solution has received a 2017 Communications Solutions Products of the Year Award. Crexendo has won this award for the second year in a row.

Steven G. Mihaylo, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are extremely proud that we have won this highly coveted award for the second year in a row. This confirms that our team is always working to provide our customers the best solutions that are available. We never rest on our laurels and continue to improve and adapt our award-winning solutions. Our call center solution was designed to provide SMB and Enterprise customers with the features and capabilities they need to compete in today's competitive market while adding benefits and efficiencies to their organizations. Our number one priority is to make sure our customers can improve the productivity of their business and get world class service and solutions. The Crexendo patented Ride the Cloud™ technology provides industry leading solutions, while at the same time saving our customers substantial amounts of money."

Doug Gaylor, Chief Operating Office and President added, "I am very excited to be working with such an extremely dedicated team at Crexendo. Our engineering department is second to none, and our integrated approach where engineering works hand in hand with the sales team to provide the solutions our customers need is something that differentiates Crexendo in the industry. Our approach has always been to find what works for the customer, winning this award two years in a row proves that."

Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. Added, "Congratulations to Crexendo for being honored with a Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award. The Crexendo call center solution is truly an innovative product and is amongst the best solutions brought to market in the past twelve months that facilitates business-transforming voice, data and video communications. I look forward to continued excellence from Crexendo in 2018 and beyond."

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. (CXDO) is a CLEC cloud services company that provides award winning cloud telecommunications services, broadband internet services and other cloud business services. Our solutions are designed to provide enterprise-class cloud services available to any size businesses at affordable monthly rates.

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.