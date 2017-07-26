JetSmarter on How to Find Last Minute Travel Deals

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2017 / In 2016, global tourism and travel is estimated to have contributed $7.6 trillion USD to the world economy (or 10.2% of its GDP), and 292 million jobs. Industry experts-ITP World Travel Trends-predict continued robust annual growth rates of 4-5% for 2017. Operating in this heated market is JetSmarter - a revolutionary member-driven flight booking app. The team at JetSmarter explains how travel deals can be secured last minute by using a wide range of online resources and a forward-thinking approach.

The New York Times reports that from April until September of 2017, round-trip airfares from the United States to many top European destinations are down 20 to 35 percent over last year's rates. In order to effectively benefit from these conditions, JetSmarter CEO Sergey Petrossov recommends consulting travel price comparison engines regularly and booking mid-week rather than weekend flights. A study directed by The Telegraph indicates that under current market trends, purchasing 'late' (4 weeks prior to flying) seats generates more savings than if travel plans are finalized months earlier.

Aggregator platforms such as, Kayak, SkyScanner, Expedia, and Momondo can provide invaluable insights into pricing and availability-conveniently, sites like these are designed with built-in notification services tailored to user interest. For the more discerning clientele, JetSmarter offers the ability to review and book according to real-time value and availability, as well as the freedom to generate shared-cost charter flights. Their unprecedented and wide-ranging membership privileges include complimentary seats on most shuttle routes and unlimited access to three free seats on spur-of-the-moment deals.

A flood of low-cost air carriers and mobile technology applications such as JetSmarter's innovative, community-driven retail portal have 'democratized' travel. The resulting market shift has allowed pioneering individuals like JetSmarter's 28-year-old founder Sergey Petrossov to use public purchasing power with an aim to open a once exclusive service to the masses. Petrossov's generation-the millennials-is expected to account for 320 million international trips per year by 2020. JetSmarter is designed to deliver the level of integrated and transparent lifestyle services this population responds to. This approach to flexible travel booking is carrying JetSmarter to great heights.

Founded in 2012, with headquarters in Fort Lauderdale and offices worldwide, JetSmarter is a mobile marketplace app designed for member-driven private flight bookings with an estimated value of $1.5 billion USD. The firm provides high-quality travel experiences to thousands of unique passengers on more than 50 intercontinental routes. Membership grants access to a comprehensive range of air and ground services, including private and/or demand-generated charters, regularly scheduled shuttles with complimentary seat options, and last minute JETDEALS for the spontaneous traveler. Beyond their flight offerings, JetSmarter fosters an exclusive community of like-minded professionals, delivering access to VIP events and custom requests.

JetSmarter may offer a number of programs including whole aircraft charters and Public Charters. For whole aircraft charters, JetSmarter will act solely as your agent in arranging the flight. For Public Charter operations, JetSmarter will act as principal in buying and reselling the air transportation. Seats obtained under the Public Charter Program are subject to the Public Charter rules contained in 14 CFR 380. JetSmarter does not own or operate any aircraft. All flights are performed by FAA licensed and DOT registered air carriers.

JetSmarter - The World's Largest Members-Only Air Travel Service: http://jetsmarternews.com

JetSmarter - Home - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JetSmarter/

JetSmarter - LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/jetsmarter

Contact Information:

JetSmarterNews.com

http://jetsmarternews.com

contact@jetsmarternews.com

SOURCE: JetSmarter