AlgorithmicTrading.net: Does Algorithmic Trading Actually Work?

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2017 / News of hedge funds consistently underperforming the S&P 500 leaves many scratching their heads wondering, "If the professionals can't deliver strong returns, what hope do I have in outperforming the market?"

News is spreading of a relatively small software startup based out of Boise, Idaho, which offers algorithmic trading systems to both CTA's, Family Offices, Investors and Active Traders. This software company has a Swing Trading system that has seen returns of approximately 74.79%* in closed trades - in only seven months of trading.

* Past performance is not indicative of future performance. Trading futures and options involves substantial risk of loss and is not appropriate for all investors.

According to their lead developer, "This trading system utilizes quantitative analysis in an attempt to provide alpha for our customers. No one can predict the market with 100% certainty. At algorithmic trading, we understand this all too well and therefore have implemented multiple trading strategies that trade independently - as part of the entire portfolio called The Swing Trader. Each algorithmic trading strategy has a clearly defined purpose in the broader portfolio. Combined, we attempt to be market direction agnostic and attempt to deliver alpha while minimizing risk. We welcome Commodity Trading Advisers, Investors and Active Traders to consider our algorithms. While we do not guarantee profitability each month, we do have very positive expectations for this suite of algorithms. Of course, trading futures & options involves substantial risk of loss and is not appropriate for all investors."

AlgorithmicTrading.net is a non-registered, third party trading system developer. They provide 100% automated trading systems that trade the Futures market. They also offer algorithmic trading educational videos & review their trading algorithms performance through video blogs. Their stated goal is to provide value to the algorithmic trading community by providing 100% black box trading systems and educational video content related to algorithmic trading. To be clear, AlgorithmicTrading.net does not control client accounts, they simply lease out their algorithms, which can be auto-executed through various CFTC Registered brokers.

