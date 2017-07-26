Kindly note that the above-mentioned security will be delisted with effect from tomorrow, Thursday 27 July 2017 as per Listing Authority Announcement TS Ref: 2017/02/007 dated 26 July 2017



Instrument Name: 6PM ORD GBP 0.20

Short Code: 6PM

ISIN: MT0000350109



Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on 0035621244051 for any questions you may have.