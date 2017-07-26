sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 26.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 557 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

21,69 Euro		-0,06
-0,28 %
WKN: A1W9NS ISIN: FI4000106299 Ticker-Symbol: FRU 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
GEX
1-Jahres-Chart
FERRATUM OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FERRATUM OYJ 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,70
21,835
11:48
21,61
21,925
12:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FERRATUM OYJ
FERRATUM OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FERRATUM OYJ21,69-0,28 %