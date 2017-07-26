sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 26.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 557 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

110,20 Euro		+0,133
+0,12 %
WKN: 753718 ISIN: US98956P1021 Ticker-Symbol: ZIM 
Aktie:
Branche
Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
110,46
111,23
11:57
110,48
111,25
11:44
26.07.2017 | 10:17
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

United States Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market Report 2017 - Allograft Market is Led by Zimmer Biomet and BioHorizons

DUBLIN, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "US Market Report for Dental Bone Graft Substitutes 2017 - MedCore" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Logo

Though autografts represent a prospective bone graft material option, monetizing their worth is complicated as autograft materials are not purchased. Instead, the autograft market is evaluated separately from the various alternatives that have a price attached to their worth.

The allograft market is led by Zimmer Biomet and BioHorizons in the mineralized and DBM spaces. However, a large number of new competitors are also entering this market through private labeling of tissue bank products such as those offered by LifeNet Health.

Key Topics Covered:

U.S. Dental Bone Graft Substitutes And Other Biomaterials Market Overview

1. Research Methodology

2. Disease Overview

2.1 Basic Anatomy

  • Dental Anatomy: Oral Cavity And Intraoral Landmarks

2.2 Disease Pathology And Disorders

  • General Diagnostics
  • Indication for Dental Implant

2.3 Patient Demographics

  • General Dental Statistics
  • Tooth Loss Statistics

3. Product Assessment
3.1 Product Portfolios
3.2 Regulatory Issues And Recalls
3.3 Clinical Trials

4. Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market

4.1 Introduction

  • Autografts
  • Allografts
  • Xenografts
  • Synthetics

4.2 Market Overview
4.3 Market Analysis And Forecast

  • Total Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market
  • Total Allograft Market
  • Xenograft Market
  • Synthetic Market

4.4 Unit Analysis

  • Bone Graft Substitute Unit Sales By Type
  • Allograft Unit Sales By Type

Companies Mentioned

  • AB Dental
  • ACE Surgical
  • BTI
  • Benco
  • Bicon
  • BioHorizons
  • Collagen Matrix
  • Cortex Dental
  • Curasan
  • Datum Dental
  • Dentium USA
  • Dentsply Sirona
  • Dyna Dental
  • Geistlich
  • Henry Schein
  • Impladent LTD
  • Implant Direct
  • Inion
  • KaVo Kerr
  • Keystone Dental
  • LifeNet Health
  • MIS Implants
  • MegaGen
  • Nobel Biocare
  • NovaBone
  • Osteogenics
  • Osteohealth
  • Patterson
  • Regenetix
  • Salvin
  • Snoasis Medical
  • Straumann
  • Tissue Banks
  • Unicare Biomedical
  • Zimmer Biomet

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3k8dqc/us_market_report


Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire