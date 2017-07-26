United States Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market Report 2017 - Allograft Market is Led by Zimmer Biomet and BioHorizons

DUBLIN, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "US Market Report for Dental Bone Graft Substitutes 2017 - MedCore" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Though autografts represent a prospective bone graft material option, monetizing their worth is complicated as autograft materials are not purchased. Instead, the autograft market is evaluated separately from the various alternatives that have a price attached to their worth.
The allograft market is led by Zimmer Biomet and BioHorizons in the mineralized and DBM spaces. However, a large number of new competitors are also entering this market through private labeling of tissue bank products such as those offered by LifeNet Health.
Key Topics Covered:
U.S. Dental Bone Graft Substitutes And Other Biomaterials Market Overview
1. Research Methodology
2. Disease Overview
2.1 Basic Anatomy
- Dental Anatomy: Oral Cavity And Intraoral Landmarks
2.2 Disease Pathology And Disorders
- General Diagnostics
- Indication for Dental Implant
2.3 Patient Demographics
- General Dental Statistics
- Tooth Loss Statistics
3. Product Assessment
3.1 Product Portfolios
3.2 Regulatory Issues And Recalls
3.3 Clinical Trials
4. Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market
4.1 Introduction
- Autografts
- Allografts
- Xenografts
- Synthetics
4.2 Market Overview
4.3 Market Analysis And Forecast
- Total Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market
- Total Allograft Market
- Xenograft Market
- Synthetic Market
4.4 Unit Analysis
- Bone Graft Substitute Unit Sales By Type
- Allograft Unit Sales By Type
