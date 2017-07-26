Global Protein Ingredients Market to Reach $46.8 Billion by 2025 - Analysis By Product, Application & Geography

DUBLIN, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Protein Ingredients Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Protein Ingredients Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 5.2% over the next decade to reach approximately $46.81 billion by 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing focus on healthier food products, growing research & development in protein ingredients, and recent technological advancements in protein ingredients industry.



Based on product the market is categorized into animal protein, plant protein. Animal protein is classified into gelatin, egg protein, and dairy protein. Further, plant protein segmented into wheat protein, vegetable protein, and soy protein.



By Application the market is segmented by infant formulations, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, animal feed, and food & beverages. In addition, food & beverages segment is differentiated into bakery and snacks, beverages, breakfast cereals, dairy products, meat and meat products, protein and nutritional bars, and supplements and nutritional powders.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Current Trends:



Increasing focus on healthier food products



Growing research & development in protein ingredients



Recent technological advancements in protein ingredients industry

Companies Mentioned



Amco Proteins

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Arla Foods

Cargill

Davisco Foods International, Inc.

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd

Gelita AG

Glanbia plc

Hilmar Ingredients

Kerry Group PLC

Kewpie Corporation

Omega Protein Corporation

Solae LLC

Sterling Biotech Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/46dxhg/global_protein

