DUBLIN, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Medical Device Reprocessing Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Medical Device Reprocessing Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 12.5% over the next decade to reach approximately $21.57 billion by 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include development of managerial schemes for medical devices and growing investments by companies.



Based on application the market is categorized into general surgery, orthopedic, anesthesia, arthroscopy, cardiology, gastroenterology, urology and gynecology.



Depending on the product and service the market is segmented by reprocessing medical devices and reprocessing support and services. Reprocessing Medical Devices segment is further sub segmented into laparoscopic instruments, pulse oximeter, biopsy, catheter, endoscope, cables, columns and cutters.



By end user, market is segregated by ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic laboratories, community healthcare, hospitals, clinics and other end users.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Current Trends:



Development of managerial schemes for medical devices



Growing investments by companies



Recent technological developments in Medical Device Reprocessing

Companies Mentioned



Medtronic PLC

Vascular Solutions, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Suretek Medical

Steripro Canada Inc.

Vanguard AG

Medline Renewal

Renu Medical, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Centurion Medical Products Corporation

Pioneer Medical Devices AG

Hygia Health Services, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Medical Device Reprocessing Market, By Application



5 Medical Device Reprocessing Market, By Product and Service



6 Medical Device Reprocessing Market, By End User



7 Medical Device Reprocessing Market, By Geography



8 Key Player Activities



9 Leading Companies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/st2shq/global_medical

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716