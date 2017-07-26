Global Peptide Antibiotics Market Report - Expected to Surpass $40 Billion by 2023

DUBLIN, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Peptide Antibiotics Market & Clinical Pipeline Insight 2023" drug pipelines has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Currently, antibiotics are the major source of revenues for the major pharmaceutical players. The demand for antibiotics is rapidly rising with many companies heavily investing in the growth of the antibiotics market. The global antibiotic demand is expected to surpass US$ 40 Billion by 2023 from less than US$ 30 Billion in 2017. However, multiple cases of antibiotic resistance have caused a concern in the healthcare industries which in turn is a major threat to the pharmaceuticals companies as it might cost them a considerable part of their revenues and profit. This situation has led to intensive research and development in the field of peptide antibiotics. The idea of a peptide antibiotic provides a one stop solution to the above issue. The inability of organisms to develop resistance against the newly developed peptide antibiotic, its increased efficacy, high specificity, decreased drug interaction, low toxicity, biological diversity and direct attacking property has made it an efficient product that could have tremendous impact in revolutionizing the new era of antibiotics.

US dominate the global production and commercialization of peptide antibiotics followed by Europe. Companies like Theravance and Vicuron Pharmaceuticals are the major American companies largely dedicated in the development of peptide antibiotics. Their dominance in the global antibiotics market is estimated to remain stable over the next years. However, developing nations like China and India are believed to contribute significantly to the overall growth of the antibiotics market in the near future with their incessant population and demand for antibiotics growing at an alarming rate annually. The success of peptide vaccines would greatly impact the global antibiotics scenario with the conventional antibiotics being replaced. However the rate at which this would happen is still uncertain.



FDA has approved vanomycin and bacitracin as peptide antibiotics, largely used for the treatment of bacterial infection. Recent innovations and advancement in the peptide antibiotics segment has further opened up opportunities in the oncology field with researchers trying to find antibiotics against carcinogenic bacterial infections. Increase in antibiotic resistance, emergence of large scale infections and new opportunities in the oncology segment have led to increased investment in the peptide antibiotics market which seems to be the best alternative healthcare researchers have.These have altogether been the major driving factors in the development of peptide antibiotics.



With the advancement in scientific knowledge and increased research globally, the peptide antibiotics segment is bound to rise. Collaborations between major pharmaceuticals giants fuelled by increased investment and support from various government and foundations have positively impacted the growth in the peptide vaccine market. It is evident that antibiotic resistance would severely impact the antibiotics market, thus the dire need for an alternative. This particular need can successfully be fulfilled by the emergence of peptide antibiotics which would rapidly become an alternative or the most possible solution in situations where the conventional antibiotics fail. Thus it could fairly be concluded that the peptide antibiotics are the new plethora of opportunities with the potential of generating immense revenue in the future.

Companies Mentioned



AMP Therapeutics

Eli Lilly

GlaxoSmithKline

Hospira

Kasten

Madam Therapeutics

Novartis

Pacgen Life Science Corporation

Pfizer

Phosphagenics

Savara Pharmaceuticals

Theravance

Vicuron Pharmaceuticals



Key Topics Covered:



1. Peptide Antibiotics - A New Era for Antibiotics



2. Mechanism & Production of Peptide Antibiotics



3. Identification of Human Antimicrobial Peptides



4. Portrayal of Peptide Antibiotics in Cancer Treatment



5. Categorization of Anticancer Peptides



6. Approved Peptide Antibiotics



7. Market Analysis of Peptide Antibiotics



8. Market Dynamics of Antimicrobial Peptides



9. Future Perspective of Peptide Antibiotics Market & Drug Development



10. Global Peptide Antibiotics Clinical Pipeline Overview



11. Global Peptide Antibiotics Clinical Pipeline by Company, Indication & Phase



12. Marketed Peptide Antibiotics Clinical & Patent Analysis



13. Competitive Landscape



For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dtxs2h/global_peptide

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716