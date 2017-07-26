Global Humectants Market to Reach $26.2 Billion by 2022 - Rising Demand From Food & Beverage, Oral & Personal Care Products, Animal Feed and Pharmaceutical Industries

DUBLIN, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The humectants market is projected to reach USD 26.27 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2017, in terms of value. In terms of volume, the market is projected to reach 14,741.6 KT by 2022, at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2017. The humectants market is growing in accordance with the advancement of the bakery & confectionery products, and functional & nutritional food & beverage industry. The rise in demand for humectants from industries such as food & beverage, oral & personal care products, animal feed, and pharmaceuticals is driving the market.

The food & beverage segment, by application, dominated the humectants market in 2016. Factors such as rise in health-conscious consumers, growth in aging population, increase in consumer awareness regarding nutritious diet, and rise in consumer health concerns related to the consumption of high-calorie foods are expected to drive the market in food & beverage segment. The oral & personal care products segment is projected to grow at the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period, followed by the pharmaceuticals segment.

The sugar alcohols segment dominated the humectants market in 2016, by type, owing to its better nutritional profile as humectants and its dominant usage in major end-use applications such as bakery and confectionery products, fruits & vegetables, fruit & vegetable juices, oral & personal care products, pharmaceuticals, tobacco, plastics, and tanneries





The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022, India being the fastest-growing market in the region. In India, diabetes and obesity are mostly associated with unhealthy food consumption habits. Awareness among sugar consumers in the country regarding its health risks has fueled the growth of low- or zero-calorie foods that are manufactured using polyols such as sorbitol, mannitol, maltitol, and xylitol. Due to the rapid development of cosmetics and personal care industries, use of glycerin is growing at a higher pace. The other drivers fueling the growth of glycerin are in the rising standards of living, rapidly changing economies, and demand for refined glycerin for personal care & pharmaceutical products.

