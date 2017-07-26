Global Driver Safety Market - Industry Forecast to 2025 - Improving Driver Safety Through Big Data

DUBLIN, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Driver Safety Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 5.3% over the next decade to reach approximately $5.27 billion by 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing are android based system that combines eye movement and bio-signal data to monitor driver drowsiness, internet of cars generates new opportunities for safe driving and for assisted driving systems, improving driver safety through big data and development of a rating system for HMI design to reduce driver distraction.

Based on technology, the market is segmented into driver fatigue monitoring systems and distraction monitoring systems. Driver Fatigue Monitoring Systems is further divided into facial expressions/head movements, eye-tracking/blink-monitoring and heart rate monitoring. The distraction monitoring systems is sub divided into lane departure system and pressure/angle steering sensor.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Current Trends:



Android-based system that combines eye movement and bio-signal data to monitor driver drowsiness.



Internet of Cars generates new opportunities for safe driving and for assisted driving systems.



Improving driver safety through Big Data.



Development of a rating system for HMI design to reduce driver distraction.

Companies Mentioned



Robert Bosch GmbH

Denso Corporation

Continental AG

Magna International Inc.

Valeo S.A.

Tobii AB

Seeing Machines

Infineon Technologies AG

Smart Eye AB

Optalert PTY Ltd.

