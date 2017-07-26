Mass Notification Systems Market Growing at a CAGR of 19.6% During 2017 to 2022 - ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global MNS market size is expected to grow from USD 4.86 billion in 2017 to USD 11.87 billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.6%

"Growing concerns for public safety and security, and the increasing awareness about Mass Notification Systems (MNS) for business continuity are driving the growth of the MNS market."

The global MNS market size is expected to grow from USD 4.86 billion in 2017 to USD 11.87 billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.6%. The market growth is driven by the growing concerns for public safety and security, and increasing awareness about MNS for business continuity. However, inadequate regulations across industry verticals and the lack of awareness about MNS are some of the major factors hindering the growth of the global MNS market.

The key MNS providers profiled in the report are as follows:

1. Airbus DS Communications, Inc.

2. Blackberry AtHoc, Inc.

3. Blackboard, Inc.

4. Desktop Alert, Inc.

5. Eaton Corporation

6. Everbridge, Inc.

7. Honeywell International, Inc.

8. Omnilert LLC

9. Onsolve (ECN+ Mir3+ Send Word Now)

10. Siemens AG

11. Singlewire Software LLC.

12. Xmatters, Inc.

The MNS market is broadly classified by vertical into commercial; education; energy and utilities; healthcare and life sciences; defense; automotive, transportation, and logistics; government; and others. The education vertical is expected to dominate the Mass Notification Systems market with the largest market share during the forecast period. The commercial vertical is expected to grow at the highest rate, as places including shopping malls, restaurants, theaters, office complexes, and service stations are more prone to disasters and emergencies, and there is an increased awareness among commercial installation vendors and community centers.

Among the MNS components, the software and services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Deployment of cloud-based mass notification services and the increasing Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend are considered to be the instrumental factors helping the software and services segment gain pace in the market

"The distributed recipient solutions segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period."

The distributed recipient solutions segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, as distributed recipient solutions enable communication via SMS, text, email, popup, social media, and push notification to targeted groups of individuals who may not be in a contiguous area. Distributed recipient mass notification solutions can directly inform the masses about an emergency on their smart phones, thus creating high degrees of awareness and reducing the loss of life and property.

"The education vertical in the MNS market is estimated to have the largest market share in 2017."

The education vertical represents the highest adoption of MNS out of all the verticals, as incidents of college and school shootouts are increasing throughout the globe, due to which it has become important to install MNS on campuses to provide information to students and law enforcement agencies for reducing the loss of life and property.

"Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period."

APAC includes emerging economies such as China, Australia, Singapore, and India. Enterprises in these emerging economies are rapidly deploying mass notification solutions. APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the region is because of the acceptance of the mass notification technology by end-users, due to dynamic environmental conditions. Moreover, the demand for cloud-based MNS solutions in enterprises is expected to enhance the MNS product offerings in the APAC region. North America is estimated to have the largest market size in 2017.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the MNS market.

The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants is given below: By Company: Tier 1 - 20%, Tier 2 - 42%, and Tier 3 - 38%, By Designation: C-Level - 42%, Director Level - 31%, Others - 27%, By Region: North America - 48%, Europe - 28%, APAC - 18%, RoW-6%

Research Coverage

The MNS market has been segmented based on components, solutions, applications, deployment types, organization size, verticals, and regions. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide key insights into their business overview; products and services; key strategies; new product launches; partnerships, agreements, and collaborations; expansions; and competitive landscapes associated with the MNS market.

