Mobile Edge Computing/Fog Computing: A Journey from Concepts to Reality

Enables use cases across application areas to bring efficiencies and finds new revenue streams, Finds Frost & Sullivan's Digital Transformation Team

SINGAPORE, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

WHEN : 3:00 p.m. SGT (+8 GMT), Wednesday, 2 August 2017 LOCATION : Online, with free registration (https://goo.gl/t3c69a) EXPERT : Frost & Sullivan Vice President,Ajay Sunder and Industry Principal, Naveen Mishra

The need to embrace digital transformation in all possible scenarios is paramount to bring efficiencies and improve current business processes. The challenges of real-time data processing, high network speeds and latency can be overcome by using ICT technologies, i.e., Mobile Edge Computing/Fog Computing. These computing technologies bring compute and storage capabilities to the edge of the network and enable real-time and context-based business applications. All industry verticals can find relevant application areas that can benefit from computing at the edge of the network.

This webinar will help companies address complex challenges in building computing capabilities at the edge of the network by:

Covering new growth opportunities arising from innovative computing technologies

Explaining how companies are taking advantage of edge computing

Providing strategies for technology adoption paths

Thought leader insights:

"Mobile Edge Computing/Fog Computing has come a long way in the last 2-3 years, where the ecosystem has matured and companies in both telecom and other industries have started trialling and in some cases, commercial offerings are also available. 2018 is expected to be a stepping stone where large scale commercial deployments taking advantage of MEC/Fog Computing will be witnessed," notes Naveen Mishra, Frost & Sullivan Industry Principal for Digital Transformation.

Register:

To attend the briefing, register online at: https://goo.gl/t3c69a

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact Us: Start the discussion

Contact:

Carrie Low

Corporate Communications - Asia-Pacific

D: +603 6204 5910

E: carrie.low@frost.com

Melissa Tan

Corporate Communications - Asia-Pacific

D: +65 6890 0926

E: melissa.tan@frost.com